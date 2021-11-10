Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Profoundly moving to finally join Remembrance service, says LGBT+ veteran

By Press Association
November 10 2021, 3.16pm
Chris Ferguson was dismissed from the Royal Navy in 1982 for being gay (Fighting With Pride/PA)
Chris Ferguson was dismissed from the Royal Navy in 1982 for being gay (Fighting With Pride/PA)

The first official opportunity for LGBT+ veterans to attend the National Service of Remembrance will be a “profoundly moving experience”, according to one former member of the Royal Navy.

Fighting With Pride, a charity which supports the health and wellbeing of LGBT+ veterans, has been given 24 places at the event at the Cenotaph on Sunday.

Among them will be Chris Ferguson, who was a medic and radiographer in the Royal Navy medical branch before being dismissed in 1982 for being gay.

Poppies at the Cenotaph
LGBTQ+ veterans have been invited to the Cenotaph event for the first time (Aaron Chown/PA)

He said: “To march to remember the fallen is an honour I thought I would never be able to perform.

“For all service personnel, present and former, it is remembering our own family.

“The forces are one family, no matter in which generation we served.

“To be able finally to remember our family properly, as the equal of other veterans, is a profoundly moving experience for me.”

The invitation to the event comes as the Ministry of Defence has promised to return medals to all veterans who had them stripped because of their sexual orientation or gender identity in time for Sunday.

Duncan Lustig-Prean
Duncan Lustig-Prean was a prominent campaigner for reform (Fighting With Pride/PA)

The so-called “gay ban” in the UK armed forces was lifted in 2000.

Among those who led the campaign to have it overturned was Lieutenant Commander Duncan Lustig-Prean, who was discharged from the Royal Navy in 1995 and was a prominent test case at the European Court of Human Rights.

He will be marching on Sunday, and he said: “It is 25 years since LGBTQ+ service personnel last marched, under condition of anonymity, together at the Cenotaph.

“It is our duty to honour all those who gave their lives for freedom and… we do that with pride.”

