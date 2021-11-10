Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

England have correct mix of youth and experience to succeed – Bukayo Saka

By Press Association
November 10 2021, 4.50pm
Bukayo Saka (left) and Emile Smith Rowe came through the ranks together at Arsenal (Catherine Ivill/PA)
Bukayo Saka (left) and Emile Smith Rowe came through the ranks together at Arsenal (Catherine Ivill/PA)

Bukayo Saka believes England have the right mix of youth and experience to succeed and is delighted to see his Arsenal team-mate Emile Smith Rowe added to the mix for the first time.

The Three Lions are on the cusp of securing qualification for the 2022 World Cup, having come so close to breaking their 55-year trophy drought this summer.

Saka is one of 12 players in Gareth Southgate’s initial squad – for the forthcoming World Cup qualifiers against Albania and San Marino – under the age of 25.

The likes of Harry Maguire, Harry Kane and Kieran Trippier have been highlighted by Saka as leaders in the England dressing room.
The likes of Harry Maguire (left), Harry Kane (pictured) and Kieran Trippier have been highlighted by Saka as leaders in the England dressing room (Nick Potts/PA)

“I think the team has got really good balance,” he told the PA news agency.

“It has got the right amount of senior players and the right amount of young players, I think we have got really good team chemistry and you can see that on and off the pitch as well.

“That really helps us and gives us a chance of winning a lot of games and going far in tournaments.”

Asked which of the more experienced members of the squad take the lead and do the talking on the pitch and in the dressing room, Saka was not short of answers.

Having scored three goals in his last three Premier League games, Smith Rowe was promoted to the senior squad for the first time after James Ward-Prowse and Marcus Rashford withdrew.

“He is my friend so of course, if he needs anything I’m sure he will ask me,” added Saka – talking at an exclusive training session held by Weetabix, headline partners of the Weetabix Wildcats.

“If he needs anything, he knows I’m here for him. I think he deserves it.

Bukayo Saka, Jordan Henderson and Kyle Walker at St George’s Park for an exclusive training session with Weetabix prize winners.
Bukayo Saka (centre), Jordan Henderson (right) and Kyle Walker at St George’s Park for an exclusive training session with Weetabix prize winners (FA handout/PA)

“He has been playing extremely well for Arsenal, especially this season he is really starting to have an effect on games, scoring goals for us and winning games for us.

“I’m really happy for him, I’m really happy he is here and I hope he can kick on and have a fantastic week, hopefully continue his club form here as well.”

:: Weetabix is partnering with The Football Association to encourage kids to be active and make healthier choices. For more info visit Weetabix Wildcats – Weetabix Cereals

More from The Courier