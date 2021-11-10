Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kate sees new Holocaust exhibits at Imperial War Museum

By Press Association
November 10 2021, 5.18pm Updated: November 10 2021, 6.58pm
The Duchess of Cambridge at the Imperial War Museum in London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The Duchess of Cambridge has officially opened two poignant new galleries charting the story of the Holocaust and the Second World War at the Imperial War Museum in London.

On the day before Armistice Day, Kate viewed the museum’s Second World War Galleries, which display over 1,500 collection items from 80 countries to bring to life how the conflict impacted many millions of people.

Kate arriving at the Imperial War Museum in London
The duchess also toured the new Holocaust Galleries, which tell the individual stories of some of the six million Jewish people murdered in the Holocaust.

It features more than 2,000 photos, books, artworks, letters and personal belongings.

Kate also saw the exhibition Generations: Portraits Of Holocaust Survivors, which includes two photographic portraits she took last year to mark 75 years since the end of the Holocaust.

Holocaust survivor Steven Frank (Holocaust Memorial Day Trust/PA)
She met once again with Steven Frank and Yvonne Bernstein, who she photographed alongside their granddaughters for the exhibition.

Karen Pollock CBE, chief executive of Holocaust  Educational Trust, said: “The new Holocaust galleries at the Imperial War Museum play a leading role in this country, teaching future generations about the horrors of Europe’s past.

“The Duchess of Cambridge’s presence demonstrates yet again the importance of educating about the Holocaust and her clear personal dedication to our cause. We could not be more grateful.”