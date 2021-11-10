Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Declan Rice withdraws from England squad due to illness

By Press Association
November 10 2021, 5.20pm Updated: November 10 2021, 5.24pm
Declan Rice has withdrawn through injury (Mike Egerton/PA)
Declan Rice has withdrawn from the England squad due to illness.

The West Ham midfielder is the latest member of Gareth Southgate’s squad to pull out of the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Albania and San Marino.

Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse and Marcus Rashford of Manchester United had already returned to their clubs.

“Declan Rice has withdrawn from the England squad,” the Football Association confirmed in a statement on Wednesday evening.

“Having been unable to train due to illness since reporting to St. George’s Park, the midfielder has returned to West Ham United and will play no part in the forthcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

“No additions to the squad are planned at this moment in time. Mason Mount and Luke Shaw are still yet to link up with the group and continue to be assessed following dental surgery and concussion respectively.”

Rice has enjoyed a fine start to the season with the Hammers, who sit third in the Premier League having beaten Liverpool last weekend.

The 22-year-old has also scored twice in four Europa League appearances, having played in all of England’s games en route to Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy in the summer.

Southgate may have lost three players but so far only Arsenal attacking midfielder Emile Smith Rowe has been added as a replacement, being promoted from the under-21 squad for his first senior call-up.