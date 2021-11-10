Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘What fear?’: Hindus bathe in frothy, polluted Indian river

By Press Association
November 10 2021, 5.36pm
A vast stretch of one of India’s most sacred rivers, the Yamuna, is covered with toxic foam (Altaf Qadri/AP)
One of India’s most sacred rivers is covered with white toxic foam, making it appear to be coated with a thick layer of snow.

A vast stretch of the Yamuna river is covered with the foam, caused in part by pollutants discharged from industries ringing New Delhi.

Still, on Wednesday hundreds of Hindu devotees stood knee-deep in its frothy, toxic waters, sometimes even immersing themselves for a holy dip to mark the festival of Chhath Puja.

The 855-mile Yamuna is one of the holiest rivers for Hindus. It is also among the most polluted in the world.

The river provides more than half of New Delhi’s water, posing a serious health threat to its residents.

It has become dirtier over the years as most of the capital’s sewage, farm pesticides from neighbouring states and industrial effluents from factory towns flow into the waterway despite laws against polluting.

India Polluted River
The 855-mile Yamuna is one of the holiest rivers for Hindus (Altaf Qadri/AP)

In a city that already has the world’s most polluted air, a dangerously unhealthy waterway is a concern for many. Yet, devotees flock to it every year during the festival, which is dedicated to the solar deity and is observed with holy bathing.

Rajesh Kumar Verma was among those who offered prayers on Yamuna’s banks on Wednesday. He knows the water is harmful but stood in it anyway, unfazed by the health hazard.

“What fear? If we are scared, then how can we pray?” he said.

Authorities deployed motorboats in an attempt to disperse the toxic foam. They also erected barricades of bamboo sticks to keep it away from the river banks.

India Polluted River
A man rows a boat in Yamuna River, covered by a chemical foam (Altaf Qadri/AP)

India’s capital, home to more than 20 million people, is one of the world’s most polluted cities.

Winters in particular have become a time of health woes, when the city is covered with a toxic haze that obscures the sky and air pollution levels reach catastrophic levels.

Pollution levels soar as farmers in neighbouring agricultural regions set fire to their land after harvests to clear it for the next crop season.

“Delhi is full of pollution but still people’s lives are going on. Like that, we will also do our prayers,” said another devote, Rajendra Mahto.

On Wednesday, New Delhi’s air quality index was “very poor”, according to SAFAR, India’s main environmental monitoring agency.

