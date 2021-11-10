Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

‘Another close shave’ as Richard Branson injured in charity bike crash

By Press Association
November 10 2021, 6.50pm Updated: November 10 2021, 8.34pm
(Virgin/PA)
(Virgin/PA)

Billionaire tycoon Sir Richard Branson has been injured in a collision while taking part in a charity bike ride.

The founder of the Virgin Group was taking part in the second day of the Strive BVI challenge in the British Virgin Islands in aid of Big Change, a charity founded by his children Holly and Sam, when he collided with another cyclist.

In a blog post uploaded to the Virgin website on Wednesday, Sir Richard said he went on a 75-kilometre bike ride around Tortola when his brakes failed while he navigated around a steep corner and an oncoming car.

Sir Richard said his life was saved by his wearing of a helmet when he crashed into fellow cyclist Felix Stellmaszek, but adding that was only one of three options which included crashing into the car and falling down a steep cliff.

He wrote: “We both fell off our bikes and our heads and bodies slammed into the concrete road.

“There is no question that wearing helmets saved our lives, not the first time that has been the case.

“We both lay flat out on the road as the rest of the team gathered around us.

Richard Branson in bike crash
(Virgin/PA)

“I stayed still, hoping I hadn’t broken my back or paralysed myself.

“Slowly, I moved my limbs and was relieved they responded.”

Sir Richard has said he has been left with cuts and bruises to his elbow, a bump on his hip and a haematoma on his leg.

Just moments after the crash, as the pair were being taken to a van to go to hospital, Sir Richard said another vehicle “came hurtling” around the corner and “careered into another vehicle right where we had just been lying”.

Richard Branson
(Virgin/PA)

He added that it was “another close shave.”

It is not the first time Sir Richard has been injured in a cycling incident.

In 2016, he suffered a cracked cheek and several torn ligaments following a collision.

Sir Richard wrote on Wednesday: “It is incredible how adrenaline kicks in when you are injured, it was only after getting home and lying down that my injuries really started to throb.

“I’m now sitting with my feet up, with ice packs on my injuries, which are starting to go down.”