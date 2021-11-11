Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Elon Musk sells £3.7bn of Tesla shares after Twitter poll

By Press Association
November 11 2021, 2.12am Updated: November 11 2021, 9.52am
Elon Musk (Brian Lawless/PA)
Elon Musk (Brian Lawless/PA)

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk has sold about 4.5 million shares of the electric car maker’s stock, raising more than five billion dollars (£3.7 billion), after making a promise on Twitter.

The sales, disclosed in 10 regulatory filings late on Wednesday, amount to about 3% of Mr Musk’s stake in the company.

About 1.1 billion dollars (£820 million) will go towards paying tax obligations for stock options granted to Mr Musk in September.

Last weekend, Mr Musk said he would sell 10% of his holdings in the company, worth more than 20 billion dollars (£14.9 billion), based on the results of a poll he conducted on Twitter.

The sale tweets caused a sell off of the stock on Monday and Tuesday, but it recovered some on Wednesday.

The shares were up 2.6% to 1,096 dollars in extended trading on Wednesday, and they have risen more than 50% this year.

The filings also disclosed that Mr Musk exercised options to buy just over 2.1 million shares for 6.24 dollars each.

The company’s stock closed on Wednesday at 1,067.95 dollars per share.

The tax transactions were “automatically effected” as part of a trading plan adopted on September 14 to sell options that expire next year, according to forms filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

That was nearly two months before he floated the idea of the sale on Twitter.

After the transactions, Mr Musk still owns about 167 million Tesla shares.

Mr Musk was Tesla’s largest shareholder as of June, owning about 17% of the company, according to data provider FactSet.

He is the wealthiest person in the world, according to Forbes, with a net worth of around 282 billion dollars (£210 billion), most of it in Tesla stock.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives calculated that Mr Musk has about 10 billion dollars (£7.4 billion) in taxes coming due on stock options that vest next summer.

The sometimes abrasive and unpredictable Mr Musk said he proposed selling the stock as some Democrats have been pushing for billionaires to pay taxes when the price of the stocks they hold goes up, even if they do not sell any shares.

However, the wording on unrealised gains, also called a “billionaires tax”, was removed from President Joe Biden’s budget, which is still being negotiated.

“Much is made lately of unrealised gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock,” he tweeted on Saturday afternoon.

“Do you support this?”

Tesla does not pay Mr Musk a cash salary, but he has received huge stock options.

“I only have stock, thus the only way for me to pay taxes personally is to sell stock,” Mr Musk tweeted.

Tesla is based in Palo Alto, California, although Mr Musk has announced it will move its headquarters to Texas.