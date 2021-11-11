Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Influential British punk star unveiled as contestant on The Masked Singer US

By Press Association
November 11 2021, 6.40am
Former Sex Pistols frontman Johnny Rotten has been unveiled as a contestant on the US version of The Masked Singer (Ian West/PA)
Former Sex Pistols frontman Johnny Rotten has been unveiled as a contestant on the US version of The Masked Singer.

Rotten, whose real name is John Lydon, performed behind a jester mask on the popular reality series.

The 65-year-old had performed a cover of Soggy Bottom Boys’ Man Of Constant Sorrow before being eliminated from the show.

Another British star was also unmasked.

Pop singer Natasha Bedingfield was given the boot following a performance of Sign Of The Times by Harry Styles.

She had been hidden behind a pepper mask.

Lydon managed to hide his identity better than Bedingfield – judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke were stumped as to who he could be.

Meanwhile, Scherzinger correctly guessed the identity of her friend Bedingfield.

Speaking after being eliminated, Lydon described his experience on The Masked Singer as “hilarious”.

He said: “It was the oddest thing in the world to ask me onto a show like this. But the way I am and my nature is I like challenges. This was a challenge to see if I could somehow piledrive through this with proper, proper dignity.

“I hope that’s what I achieved and I’ll leave that up to you boys and girls.”

Singer-songwriter Bedingfield, known for hits including Unwritten and These Words, said she enjoyed her time on the show.

The 39-year-old said: “I love my fans, you’ve been so true and loyal to me all these years. And also hopefully there’s some new fans from this show – I’m quite fun.

“It was really fun to just step into this world and be part of it. And I thought I’d love to come on this show and trick my friend Nicole. Obviously she wasn’t tricked.”

