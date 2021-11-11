Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Parents urged to stay away from scene of overturned school bus

By Press Association
November 11 2021, 9.52am Updated: November 11 2021, 11.50am
Police said no serious injuries were reported after the crash (Lincolnshire Police/PA)
Police said no serious injuries were reported after the crash (Lincolnshire Police/PA)

Parents have been urged by police not to go to the scene where a school bus carrying 60 children overturned.

Lincolnshire Police said there were no serious injuries after the crash in Meadow Lane, North Hykeham, near Lincoln, shortly before 8.30am on Thursday.

But a spokeswoman said one child suffered a broken arm and was taken to hospital.

Officers said “concerned” parents should go to St Christopher’s School in Hykeham Road, where a triaging operation is under way.

A police car blocks access to the scene in Meadow Lane
A police car blocks access to the scene in Meadow Lane (Mike Egerton/PA)

It is understood the bus was taking pupils to two local secondary schools – the Sir Robert Pattison Academy and the North Kesteven Academy.

The force tweeted: “We are on scene at Meadow Lane, North Hykeham following reports of an overturned school bus. Thankfully there are no serious injuries reported.”

A separate tweet added: “We ask that any parents/guardians understandably concerned do not attend the scene and instead go to St. Christopher’s School on Hykeham Road which will be used as a rendezvous point.”

Meadow Lane was closed while emergency services dealt with the crash before it reopened about an hour later.

It was later closed again as engineers began to recover the stricken vehicle.