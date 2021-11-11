Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Manu Tuilagi surprise selection on wing for England’s clash with Australia

By Press Association
November 11 2021, 11.34am Updated: November 11 2021, 11.50am
Manu Tuilagi has been picked on the wing for England’s clash with Australia (Adam Davy/PA)
Manu Tuilagi is a surprise selection on the wing for Saturday’s clash with Australia as England make room in their midfield for Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell.

Tuilagi’s only previous Test appearance in the position came on tour against New Zealand in 2014 and the experiment was immediately abandoned by Eddie Jones’ predecessor as head coach, Stuart Lancaster.

The decision is shaped by Jones’ desire to field Smith at fly-half and Farrell at inside centre in a dual playmaker partnership for the Autumn Nations showdown at Twickenham.

Adam Radwan makes way for Tuilagi’s switch to the right wing and the Newcastle try machine can not even win a place on the bench despite a record of four touch downs in two Tests.

Henry Slade was a candidate to make way for the return of Farrell, who was ruled out of the 69-3 victory over Tonga by a false-positive test for Covid-19, but his man-of-the-match performance has convinced Jones to axe Radwan instead.

England’s pack remains unchanged with Maro Itoje set to win his 50th cap, while a six-two split on the bench sees a return for Sam Simmonds.

“We know this will be a tough test for us. We’re playing against a team who have been together a while and who have beat the world champions twice. As an Australian I know how much this game means,” Jones said.

“We’ve had a really good week of preparation, we’re looking to improve our performance this week and I think this side is building well.”