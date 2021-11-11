Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Being vaccinated is part of the job for carers, says care home boss

By Press Association
November 11 2021, 12.40pm
Lucy Craig, boss of three care homes, says staff should see being vaccinated as part of their role (handout/PA)
Lucy Craig, boss of three care homes, says staff should see being vaccinated as part of their role (handout/PA)

A care home boss has backed the new mandatory vaccine rules despite them causing her to lose three staff.

Lucy Craig, who operates three residential and dementia care homes in Newcastle and Northumberland, held meetings with employees ahead of the change and said she was sorry to see a small minority of her staff go.

The managing director of Craig Healthcare, which employs more than 200 staff, said being vaccinated is part of the role of caring for residents.

She said beyond killing vulnerable people, Covid-19 can have lasting implications for dementia patients.

Ms Craig said: “The way the virus has affected the dementia brain is frightening.

“The brain has responded to the virus as though it’s received an injury with surges of cortisol.

“Residents have suffered from psychosis, seizures and hallucinations.

“The vaccine does save lives and also quality of life – something that we haven’t really talked about much.

“I think you must ask yourself ‘why do I work in social care’ and if the answer is to help others and provide the care they need and deserve, then you have to realise that being vaccinated against Covid is part of this and part of the future of social care.”