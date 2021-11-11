In Pictures: Silent tributes mark Armistice Day

An error occurred. Please try again.

A two-minute silence has been observed across the nation to honour those who have lost their lives in conflict.

The country fell silent at 11am, marking 102 years since the first two-minute silence was observed on Armistice Day, November 11 1919.

It marked the end of the four-year conflict in 1918 where an agreement between Germany and the Allies was made “on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month”.

Standard bearers stand behind crosses planted in remembrance at the First World War memorial in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A standard bearer at the memorial in Portsmouth (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Early morning mist on Armistice Day over the 1939-1945 Memorial at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission’s Brookwood Military Cemetery in Woking, Surrey (Steve Parsons/PA)

The two-minute silence is observed at St Andrew’s Church in Plymouth (Ben Birchall/PA)

The Duchess of Cornwall was at the 93rd Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey, which has been held in the grounds of the abbey since November 1928.

The Field of Remembrance fell silent at 11am, with Camilla and hundreds of veterans from past conflicts standing motionless as the chimes of Big Ben rang out.

The Duchess of Cornwall observes a two-minute silence to remember the war dead on Armistice Day at the 93rd Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Camilla meets veterans and representatives from the armed forces (Frank Augstein/PA)

1st Battalion of The Duke Of Lancaster’s Regiment march through the streets of Liverpool to Our Lady & Saint Nicholas Church before observing the two-minute silence (Peter Byrne/PA)

Cadets at Croxteth Community Fire Station beside a poppy made from hose, with a salvage sheet used to create the leaf (Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service Fire/PA)

People observe the two-minute silence in Portsmouth (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The two-minute silence is observed at the Armed Forces Memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire (Jacob King/PA)

England football players and staff observe the silence for Remembrance Day at St George’s Park, Burton-upon-Trent (Nick Potts/PA)

The two-minute silence was also marked by Cop26 president Alok Sharma at the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, UN secretary general Antonio Guterres and others also stood in silence at the UK pavilion at Cop26 to mark the moment.

Cop26 president Alok Sharma, left, and Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon observe a two-minute silence at the SEC in Glasgow during the Cop26 summit (Jane Barlow/PA)

Police officers observe the silence at the entrance to the Cop26 summit (Andrew Milligan/PA)