Boy, 12, suffers broken arm after school bus carrying 60 children crashes

By Press Association
November 11 2021, 1.02pm
The windscreen and other windows on the bus smashed (Josh Payne/PA)
A 12-year-old boy suffered a broken arm after a school bus carrying 60 children crashed.

Lincolnshire Police said a 14-year-old girl was also taken to hospital as a precaution following the incident on Meadow Lane in North Hykeham, near Lincoln on Thursday morning.

The force said there were no serious injuries sustained in the crash.

The bus overturned on Monday morning (Lincolnshire Police/PA)

It is understood the bus was taking pupils to two local secondary schools – the Sir Robert Pattison Academy and the North Kesteven Academy.

The Sir Robert Pattinson Academy said the headteacher and other senior members of staff “rushed to the scene” as soon as they were told.

In a statement, a spokesman said: “Members of the school’s senior team – including the headteacher – rushed to the scene as soon as we were notified of the accident and helped with the efforts by the emergency services to support the children involved.

“Thankfully there were no serious injuries, though one pupil suffered a broken arm.

“We swiftly contacted parents and made the necessary arrangements for them to collect their children from a designated collection point.

A police car blocks access to the scene in Meadow Lane, North Hykeham, near Lincoln (Mike Egerton/PA)

“In due course we will be having discussions with the transport provider to ensure all efforts are being made to understand the circumstances in which this accident happened and how it can be avoided in the future.”

Officers said “concerned” parents should go to St Christopher’s School in Hykeham Road, where a triaging operation is under way.

The vehicle was eventually towed away from the road at around 12pm and the road reopened.

One side of the Stagecoach bus’s windscreen and other windows appeared to have smashed in the crash.

In a statement, Stagecoach East Midlands said: “Our immediate thoughts are with the children involved and their families.

“We are giving the police our full support in helping to investigate and establish the circumstances of the incident.”

East Midlands Ambulance Service said: “Currently two patients have been taken to Lincoln County Hospital via double-crewed ambulances and we are currently still on scene.”

