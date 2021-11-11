Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Allan Alaalatoa and Taniela Tupou ruled out as Australia prepare to face England

By Press Association
November 11 2021, 1.22pm
Taniela Tupou has been ruled out of Australia’s clash with England (Steve Welsh/PA)
Australia have suffered a double blow ahead of Saturday’s clash with England at Twickenham with both Allan Alaalatoa and Taniela Tupou ruled out due to concussion symptoms.

The absence of Tupou had been expected after he went off early in last week’s 15-13 loss to Scotland, but Alaalatoa represents another sizeable departure from the front row for Wallabies coach Dave Rennie.

London Irish prop Ollie Hoskins will step in for a dream Wallabies debut, while Kurtley Beale moves in at full-back to replace hamstring injury victim Jordan Petaia.

Ollie Hoskins will make his Australia debut after impressing for London Irish (Adam Davy/PA)

Rennie said: “With a six-day turnaround, they (Alaalatoa and Tupou) needed to be right by Monday with no symptoms basically.

“They woke up fine but as the day progressed, once you get a little bit of a headache they were out.

“We’d planned if we lost one or both, we needed cover so we brought Ollie in.”

Hoskins, the former Western Force tight-head prop, joined the Exiles in 2016 and – having made over 120 appearances for the club – found himself drafted into the Wallabies squad as cover for Tupou this week.

Scotland v Australia – Autumn Internationals – BT Murrayfield Stadium
Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has major injury concerns (Steve Welsh/PA)

And Rennie is convinced that Hoskins will rise to the challenge as his side seeks to record their first win over an England side coached by Eddie Jones.

“Playing England at a packed Twickenham is one of the toughest assignments in Test Rugby but we’re excited by that,” Rennie added.

“While it’s disappointing for Taniela and Allan, who weren’t able to pass their protocols within the six-day turnaround, it’s created an opportunity for Ollie to realise a lifelong dream.

“He’s impressed us with his dedication and diligence to get up to speed quickly and we’re confident he’ll do a good job for us.”

