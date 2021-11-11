Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Tommy Fleetwood happy with ‘good round’ in Dubai

By Press Association
November 11 2021, 2.08pm
Tommy Fleetwood is three shots off the lead after day one of the AVIV Dubai Championship (Steven Paston/PA)
Tommy Fleetwood is three shots off the lead after day one of the AVIV Dubai Championship (Steven Paston/PA)

Tommy Fleetwood lies three shots off the lead after an opening day of extremely low scoring in the AVIV Dubai Championship.

Fleetwood carded eight birdies and two bogeys in a six-under-par 66 as 85 of the 114-man field broke par on the Fire Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Denmark’s JB Hansen set the pace on nine under par, two shots ahead of defending champion Antoine Rozner, South Africa’s Dean Burmester and the English pair of Andy Sullivan and Paul Waring.

Fleetwood, who is bidding to become the fourth member of Europe’s Ryder Cup team after Matt Fitzpatrick, Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland to win a tournament since the record defeat at Whistling Straits, was part of a five-way tie for sixth place.

“I drove it well,” Fleetwood said. “I did a lot of very good things. There were a couple of sloppy things out there that you would rather not do, but overall off the tee I felt pretty confident.

“It’s scorable and you can see by the scores, but you’ve still got to go out there and do it. You’ve got to hit the shots and hole some putts so I’m happy with the start.

“I started off like a rocket, four under through six, and bar the odd sloppy, disappointing mistake I just threw a good round together like a few people did.”

Rozner shot 25 under par to win his maiden European Tour title here last year and a similar winning total looks like it will be necessary to make a successful defence.

“I just think every shot suits my eye here, but you’ve still got to play well, and my last few rounds – including last year – and my practice round this week, I’ve been playing really solid out here,” said Rozner, who won the Qatar Masters earlier this year.

“Obviously the par fives are important; apart from number five you have an iron for (second shots on) all of the par fives, there are couple of short par fours and I think I’m moving the ball well around the course so I’m looking forward to the next few days.

“I know I’ve played well here in the past so that gives me a bit of confidence, but at the end you just start over. I’ve played well these last few weeks, my ball striking has been good and on this course that’s key.”

Scotland’s Stephen Gallacher marked his 600th European Tour appearance with a round of 70 and said: “I felt it today on the first tee.

“It was nice to play with Padraig (Harrington) because we both got a card together back in 1995 after the Walker Cup so it was great to reminisce with him. It’s great to reach 600 as it means you’ve stood the test of time.

“I think if I have four more seasons I would get to 700. That is definitely the target. Once you get to 600 you say why not, keep on going.”

More from The Courier