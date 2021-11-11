Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fourteen people killed in heavy rains and flooding in southern India

By Press Association
November 11 2021, 2.50pm
A man wades through floodwaters on the outskirts of Chennai (R Parthibhan/AP)
At least 14 people have died in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu during several days of heavy rains, officials have said.

Several districts in the state are on high alert, braced for more torrents as a weather depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal was set to cross northern Tamil Nadu on Thursday evening.

The Indian Meteorological Department warned of intense rains in isolated places.

A man pushes his bicycle through a flooded street in Chennai
The heavy rains first struck over the weekend, hitting the capital, Chennai.

Photos and videos from the city showed residents wading through knee-deep waters and vehicles nearly submerged in heavily flooded roads.

Two people had died in the last 24 hours, N Subbaiyan, the director of the state’s disaster management, said.

He added that the other 12 people had been killed over the past few days.

A tree being removed after it was uprooted by heavy rainfall in Chennai
At least 800 huts had been destroyed this past week by the rains, Kumar Jayant, from the state’s revenue department, said.

Multiple teams from the National Disaster Response Force had been deployed to help local authorities with rescue efforts.

In Chennai, which is among the worst-hit areas, officials had evacuated hundreds of people from vulnerable areas.

Authorities had also set up more than 100 relief centres and distributed food, local media reported.

Flights into Chennai had been suspended.

People travel in a boat in floodwaters in Chennai
The rains this week are among the heaviest to hit the city since 2015.

Experts have warned that more heavy rains could trigger further flooding and devastation.

“The public should not go out,” Greater Chennai Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi previously told New Delhi Television.

He said authorities had managed to drain the majority of the floodwaters, but cautioned that low-lying areas could once again become inundated.

Rains at this time in Tamil Nadu are not unusual, but experts have warned that climate change has exacerbated the problem, making the downpours more intense and frequent.

Last month, flooding and landslides caused by heavy rains killed at least 28 people in neighbouring Kerala state.