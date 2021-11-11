Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe to get significant funds to boost squad in January

By Press Association
November 11 2021, 3.32pm
Amanda Staveley (right) will hand Eddie Howe (centre) a big transfer budget in January (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Amanda Staveley (right) will hand Eddie Howe (centre) a big transfer budget in January (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Eddie Howe will be handed significant funds to boost his Newcastle squad in the January transfer window as the club’s new owners become increasingly bullish about beating the drop.

The new year is not regarded as the best time to do business but, with the Magpies languishing second-from-bottom in the Premier League table, co-owner Amanda Staveley acknowledged there was no time to waste.

“We are preparing for the January transfer window,” Staveley told the club’s official website. “It’s not a window we would ordinarily want to invest in, because you probably don’t get the right deals, but that’s something that is important at the moment.”

Newcastle United Press Conference – St. James’ Park
Eddie Howe is not ‘frightened’ of relegation, according to Amanda Staveley (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Staveley said that it had never been a notion to delay the takeover once it got its belated green light from the Premier League, in order to better establish the club’s likely fate this season after the hectic festive programme.

Instead her PIF consortium swiftly homed in on Howe, whose remarkable success in leading Bournemouth from the bottom of the Football League into the top flight convinced them that the 43-year-old was the right man for the job.

Staveley added: “It would have been an easy decision for us not to buy the club, just to wait until post-Christmas and post the January window and see where the club was in the league, and then make the acquisition.

“That would have been the safe investment bet, but we didn’t do that, we decided if we didn’t do it now it wasn’t going to happen and we had to take that risk.

“We took that risk because the club was sitting in 19th position at the time and Eddie took the job knowing there was that risk.

“We had to have someone leading the club who was not frightened of relegation.

“Obviously he has had an incredible impact on Bournemouth and I think we were impressed with the fact he’s done all that on quite limited resources.

“It’s very easy to win trophies if you’ve got a lot of money, or a lot of infrastructure or a lot of people.

“But when you are limited by those factors, his success really shone out.”

More from The Courier