Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

MP: Crime commissioner facing sex offence probe cannot help recruit police chief

By Press Association
November 11 2021, 4.44pm
Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner Steve Turner is facing an allegation of a historic sexual offence (PA)
Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner Steve Turner is facing an allegation of a historic sexual offence (PA)

A police and crime commissioner facing investigation over a historic sex offence allegation should not be involved in recruiting a new chief constable, an MP has said.

Middlesbrough Labour MP Andy McDonald said it is “beyond contemplation” that Steve Turner, the Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner, is taking part in the selection process.

Cleveland Police Chief Constable Richard Lewis is standing down to take charge of Dyfed-Powys in his native Wales and Mr Turner was part of the interview panel which was speaking to shortlisted candidates on Thursday.

Rail fares
Middlesbrough’s Labour MP Andy McDonald has said Steve Turner should step down (PA)

The Tory PCC, elected in May, is being investigated over an allegation of a historic sexual offence dating back to the 1980s. He has stated his innocence and said he will not stand down.

Mr McDonald has repeatedly called for Mr Turner to quit after the MP revealed in Parliament that the PCC had been cautioned over a theft when he worked at a Teesside supermarket.

The MP said: “It is just beyond contemplation that anybody would think it right that the police and crime commissioner in these circumstances should be chairing a panel to appoint the next chief constable of Cleveland Police.

“These candidates have come forward in good faith and out of respect for them the PCC should simply recuse himself from the process.”

More from The Courier