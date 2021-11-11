Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Footage of fatal bridge crash released as warning to speeding drivers

By Press Association
November 11 2021, 5.08pm
Police released footage of the car (West Midlands Police/PA)
Police have released footage of the moment a hit-and-run driver lost control of a car on a humpback bridge, causing a fatal crash.

Traffic officers at West Midlands Police said they hoped the video of the Ford Focus driven by Raihan Ahmed, showing all four wheels leaving the ground, would make other drivers think twice about speeding.

Unqualified driver Ahmed, 20, of Langdale Road, Great Barr, Birmingham, was jailed for three years and eight months earlier this week at the city’s Crown Court.

Ahmed, who admitted causing the death of Ghulam Nabi by dangerous driving, was also banned from driving for four years and 10 months.

Mr Nabi, 61, a bus driver, was walking to work when he was knocked down while on the pavement in Great Barr Street, Digbeth, on August 29.

Investigators believe Ahmed was speeding at about 53mph in the 20mph zone before the car left the road.

The Ford was later abandoned in Adderley Street and Ahmed was arrested after a media appeal.

Ghulam Nabi death
Ghulam Nabi was on the pavement when he was knocked down and killed (West Midlands Police/PA)

Temporary Detective Inspector Paul Hughes, of West Midlands Police’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “Mr Nabi was a totally innocent party in this matter and as a pedestrian he should have been afforded safety on the pavement.

“It is always a difficult decision to release footage from such tragic cases, however this is some of the worst driving I have seen in a long time.

“Ahmed was driving at such a speed on a public road and in a specifically restricted speed limit, that the loss of control on the bridge resulted in all four wheels leaving the road surface.

“By releasing this footage with the support of Mr Nabi’s family, I hope that it will make people think again about their driving and the responsibility they carry when driving a motor vehicle.

“A split-second decision can mean the difference between life or death.”