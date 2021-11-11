Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former aircraft engineer, 90, granted wish to be reunited with Harrier jet

By Press Association
November 11 2021, 5.20pm
(Care UK/PA)
A 90-year-old former engineer received a blast from the past as he was reunited with planes he used to work on more than 40 years ago.

Roy Whitehead had a 42-year career working on Harrier aircraft after joining manufacturer Hawker as a junior technical assistant at the age of 16 in 1947.

Now living at Care UK’s Milner House care home in Leatherhead, he was treated by staff to a day out at Brooklands Museum in nearby Weybridge, which displays some of the planes he once worked on.

Roy Whitehead with a Harrier jet
Roy Whitehead worked as an aircraft engineer for more than 40 years (Care UK/PA)

His son Jon said: “We all had an amazing time at Brooklands Museum, seeing the Hunter, Harrier and Hawk planes that dad had worked on throughout his career.”

Mr Whitehead was eventually appointed chief experimental instrumentation engineer, and went on to write two books about his time working on Harriers.

After learning about his career, Georgie Wilkins, customer relations manager at Milner House, organised the trip with the help of volunteers from the museum.

Mr Whitehead had been keen to be reunited with the planes he used to work on.

Roy Whitehead with his sons Jon and Rob next to the Harrier jet
Roy Whitehead and sons Jon and Rob were treated to a tour of Brooklands Museum (Care UK/PA)

Sam Hart, director of marketing at Brooklands, said: “It was a pleasure to invite Roy and his sons to the museum to see the Harrier jets and we were delighted to help Roy in achieving his dream to be reunited with the aircraft he worked on 40 years ago.

“His face lit up the room when he saw the planes close-up and our volunteers were astounded by the knowledge he had of the jets.”

The museum displays two Harrier jets, which were the first successful vertical/short take-off and landing fighters and became known colloquially as Harrier Jump Jets.

