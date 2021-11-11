Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Life sentence for French man who fatally stabbed Holocaust survivor

By Press Association
November 11 2021, 5.22pm
Flowers and placards outside Mireille Knoll’s Paris apartment (Thibault Camus/AP)
Flowers and placards outside Mireille Knoll’s Paris apartment (Thibault Camus/AP)

A French man has been sentenced to life in prison for stabbing an 85-year-old Holocaust survivor to death in an antisemitic attack, a case that triggered widespread outrage and focused attention on resurgent anti-Jewish sentiment in the country.

After horror and grief, Mireille Knoll’s family felt justice following the verdict.

“We are exhausted but glad that they recognised the antisemitic nature of the attack,” Ms Knoll’s son Daniel Knoll told The Associated Press. The verdict “was appropriate for this horrible crime”.

Ms Knoll was found dead with multiple stab wounds in March 2018 in her apartment, which was then set ablaze. Tribute marches were held around France to honour her and denounce racism. President Emmanuel Macron attended her funeral and said the attackers “profaned our sacred values and our history”.

Yacine Mihoub, a neighbour who grew up in the Paris public housing project where Ms Knoll had lived most of her life, was convicted of killing a vulnerable person based on religious motives, according to the victim’s family.

Another suspect was acquitted of murder but convicted of aggravated theft with religious motives.

Both had denied targeting Ms Knoll for being Jewish, and their lawyers had argued against classifying the attack as antisemitic. But the case served as a reminder of both historic and current antisemitism in France.

“It’s growing. Everyone needs a scapegoat,” Mr Knoll said. “We suffer the consequences.”

“The verdict isn’t enough. We must educate, educate, educate,” he added.

French president Emmanuel Macron
French president Emmanuel Macron attended Ms Knoll’s funeral (Francois Mori, Pool/AP)

As a nine-year-old during the Second World War, Ms Knoll was forced to flee Paris with her family to escape a notorious roundup of Jews.

French police herded some 13,000 people – including more than 4,000 children – into the Vel d’Hiv stadium in 1942, and shipped them to the Auschwitz death camp in Nazi-occupied Poland. Fewer than 100 survived.

Ms Knoll and other relatives were able to escape Nazi-occupied territory thanks to a family member with Brazilian citizenship, according to her son. They went to southern Europe and then Canada, but Ms Knoll returned to France after the end of the war, and stayed.

Ms Knoll’s death came a year after another Jewish woman, Sarah Halimi, was thrown from her Paris balcony to her death.

More from The Courier