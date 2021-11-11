Elderly woman raped in her own home

An error occurred. Please try again.

An elderly woman has been raped in her own home, police have said.

Officers are appealing for information following the assault at the property in the Linden area of Gloucester during the early hours of November 11.

Gloucestershire Police said that the attack took place at an address between Bristol Road and Seymour Road at around 1.45am.

The attacker was aged between 25 and 30 and is described as having a local accent, of slim build, around 5ft 8ins tall and thought to have facial hair.

Sergeant Faye Satchwell-Bennett, who is investigating the attack, said: “This is an extremely concerning incident which will understandably cause alarm in the community.

“Officers are in the early stages of an investigation and work is ongoing, including CCTV being gathered and reviewed.

“At this stage we’re keen to hear from anyone who has any information which could assist or anyone who witnessed anything between the times of 5pm on Wednesday and 3am on Thursday.

“We’re also urging anyone who has either seen someone acting suspiciously in the area in recent days or any behaviour which they feel was suspicious to contact us.

“Those living nearby will see enhanced police patrols taking place and the police community engagement vehicle in the area and I would ask anyone who is concerned to speak to officers.

“The victim is being supported by specialist officers.”