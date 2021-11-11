Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News UK & World

Elderly woman raped in her own home

By Press Association
November 11 2021, 5.24pm
Gloucestershire Police are investigating an attack in the early hours of November 11 (David Cheskin/PA)
An elderly woman has been raped in her own home, police have said.

Officers are appealing for information following the assault at the property in the Linden area of Gloucester during the early hours of November 11.

Gloucestershire Police said that the attack took place at an address between Bristol Road and Seymour Road at around 1.45am.

The attacker was aged between 25 and 30 and is described as having a local accent, of slim build, around 5ft 8ins tall and thought to have facial hair.

Sergeant Faye Satchwell-Bennett, who is investigating the attack, said: “This is an extremely concerning incident which will understandably cause alarm in the community.

“Officers are in the early stages of an investigation and work is ongoing, including CCTV being gathered and reviewed.

“At this stage we’re keen to hear from anyone who has any information which could assist or anyone who witnessed anything between the times of 5pm on Wednesday and 3am on Thursday.

“We’re also urging anyone who has either seen someone acting suspiciously in the area in recent days or any behaviour which they feel was suspicious to contact us.

“Those living nearby will see enhanced police patrols taking place and the police community engagement vehicle in the area and I would ask anyone who is concerned to speak to officers.

“The victim is being supported by specialist officers.”

