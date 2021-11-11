Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Frank Lampard favourite for Norwich job following reports of talks with Canaries

By Press Association
November 11 2021, 5.38pm
Frank Lampard is being heavily linked with the managerial vacancy at Norwich (Andy Rain/PA)
Frank Lampard is now the bookmakers’ favourite to become the next Norwich manager following reports he has held talks with the club.

The former Chelsea boss has been looking for a way back into the game since leaving his post at Stamford Bridge in January.

Daniel Farke was sacked last Saturday evening despite guiding the Canaries to their first Premier League win of the season, against Brentford, just hours earlier.

Farke was shown the door at Carrow Road last weekend
Lampard, 43, the former England and Chelsea midfielder, was immediately installed as one of the front-runners for the position and now, according to reports, is the main name in the frame.

There are still other candidates in the picture though. Dean Smith could be of interest following his recent departure from Aston Villa and Kjetil Knutsen, head coach at Norwegian club Bodo/Glimt, might be an alternative.

Other names such as former Norwich players Steve Bruce, Russell Martin and Mark Robins, who were initially linked, have drifted in the reckoning.

Lampard has also been linked with Scottish champions Rangers, where a new vacancy has arisen following the move of Steven Gerrard, his former England team-mate, to Villa.

By Thursday evening, however, bookmakers appeared to think there was a greater chance of Lampard moving to Carrow Road (1/4) than Ibrox (12/1).

Former England captain Gary Lineker tweeted: “Following Steven Gerrard’s appointment at @AVFCOfficial, it now looks like Frank Lampard is going to be the new @NorwichCityFC manager. The careers of these two footballing greats seem to be inextricably linked.”

Norwich would be Lampard’s third managerial appointment after spells at Derby and Chelsea.

Norwich's victory over Brentford last weekend was their first of the season
The Canaries remain bottom of the Premier League despite last week’s success with five points from their first 11 games.

They have no game this weekend due to the international break and are next in action when they host Southampton on November 20.

