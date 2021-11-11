Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Girl dies after being hit on zebra crossing by hit-and-run driver

By Press Association
November 11 2021, 7.26pm Updated: November 11 2021, 9.10pm
Police ‘Do not cross’ tape (Peter Byrne/PA)
A young girl has died after being hit by a car on a zebra crossing in Birmingham, police have said.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested following the collision, in which the girl was hit by a silver Ford Galaxy on Reddings Lane in the Yardley area just before 2.40pm on Thursday.

She was taken to hospital but died. Police say she was with her family at the time she was hit.

West Midlands Police say the driver of the car failed to stop at the crossing but a man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after officers took witness accounts and statements and located the vehicle.

Jess Phillips, MP for Yardley, tweeted: “Terribly sad news in our community today. Love to all those who are hurting and those who tried to help.”

Acting Inspector Paul Hughes, of the serious collision investigation unit at West Midlands Police, said: “The tragic death of such a young child is deeply saddening. Our thoughts are with the girl’s family at this incredibly distressing time.

“Our priority is supporting her family and ensuring that a thorough investigation is carried out. We understand the shock and worry this may have caused the community and ask people not to speculate on the circumstances.

“I’m keen to hear from anyone who was on Reddings Lane or the immediate vicinity and may have witnessed the collision or heard anything that may assist our investigation.”

Anyone with any information is asked to email FL_COLLISION_INVEST@west-midlands.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting the log number 2641 of November 11.