Girl dies after being hit on zebra crossing by hit-and-run driver

A young girl has died after being hit by a car on a zebra crossing in Birmingham, police have said.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested following the collision, in which the girl was hit by a silver Ford Galaxy on Reddings Lane in the Yardley area just before 2.40pm on Thursday.

She was taken to hospital but died. Police say she was with her family at the time she was hit.

West Midlands Police say the driver of the car failed to stop at the crossing but a man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after officers took witness accounts and statements and located the vehicle.

Jess Phillips, MP for Yardley, tweeted: “Terribly sad news in our community today. Love to all those who are hurting and those who tried to help.”

Acting Inspector Paul Hughes, of the serious collision investigation unit at West Midlands Police, said: “The tragic death of such a young child is deeply saddening. Our thoughts are with the girl’s family at this incredibly distressing time.

“Our priority is supporting her family and ensuring that a thorough investigation is carried out. We understand the shock and worry this may have caused the community and ask people not to speculate on the circumstances.

“I’m keen to hear from anyone who was on Reddings Lane or the immediate vicinity and may have witnessed the collision or heard anything that may assist our investigation.”

Anyone with any information is asked to email FL_COLLISION_INVEST@west-midlands.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting the log number 2641 of November 11.