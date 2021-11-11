Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Julian Assange gets permission to marry partner in prison

By Press Association
November 11 2021, 9.07pm Updated: November 11 2021, 9.29pm
Stella Moris, with her children Gabriel (right) and Max, as she joins supporters of her partner and their father. WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Julian Assange has been given permission to marry his partner Stella Moris in prison.

The WikiLeaks founder has been held in Belmarsh Prison in London since 2019 after the United States took legal action to extradite him.

The couple, who met when Assange was living in the Ecuadorean embassy in London, have two children.

Julian Assange at the Ecuadorian Embassy
Ms Moris told the PA news agency: “I am relieved that reason prevailed and I hope there will be no further interference with our marriage.”

A Prison Service spokesperson said: “Mr Assange’s application was received, considered and processed in the usual way by the prison governor, as for any other prisoner.”

Mr Assange, an Australian citizen, was arrested by police after spending five years in the Ecuadorian embassy, where he had sought political asylum as he fought to avoid extradition to Sweden, fearing he would be taken to the US for questioning over the activities of WikiLeaks.

He was jailed for 12 months for skipping bail but was kept in Belmarsh while a lengthy legal case was mounted by the US.

In January a judge refused the US’s request to extradite Mr Assange, but an appeal was lodged, with the outcome still pending.

Julian Assange (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
No date has been set for the wedding.

The couple have been engaged for a number of years and have been trying to get married despite the legal action.

Their sons Gabriel, four, and Max, two, are British citizens.

The couple were taking legal action against the prison governor and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab, accusing them of preventing a wedding being held.