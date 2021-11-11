Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Release of January 6 records temporarily blocked by US court

By Press Association
November 11 2021, 9.42pm
Former president Donald Trump (Alex Brandon/AP)
A US federal appeals court temporarily blocked the release of records sought by a US House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection as the court considers an emergency request by former oresident Donald Trump.

The US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on Thursday granted an administrative stay sought by Mr Trump.

The stay is intended to give the court time to consider Mr Trump’s arguments against release of the documents, which was otherwise scheduled for Friday without a court order.

The order effectively delays until the end of this month the release of records that were to be turned over Friday.

The appeals court set arguments in the case for November 30.

The House is seeking Mr Trump’s call logs, draft speeches and other documents related to January 6.

Congress has sought the records to better understand the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, in which rioters ransacked the building and forced into hiding politicians who were certifying Mr Trump’s election loss to President Joe Biden.

Donald Trump (Alex Brandon/AP)
Mr Biden waived executive privilege on the documents.

Mr Trump then went to court arguing that as a former president, he still had the right to exert privilege over the records and releasing them would damage the presidency in the future.

US District Judge Tanya Chutkan on Tuesday rejected those arguments, noting in part: “Presidents are not kings, and plaintiff is not president”.

She again denied an emergency motion by Mr Trump on Wednesday.

In their filing to the appeals court, Mr Trump’s lawyers wrote that without a stay, the former president would “suffer irreparable harm through the effective denial of a constitutional and statutory right to be fully heard on a serious disagreement between the former and incumbent president”.

The November 30 arguments will take place before three judges nominated by Democratic presidents: Patricia Millett and Robert Wilkins, nominated by former president Barack Obama, and Ketanji Brown Jackson, an appointee of Mr Biden.

The White House also notified a lawyer for Mark Meadows, Mr Trump’s former chief of staff, that Mr Biden would waive any executive privilege that would prevent Mr Meadows from cooperating with the committee.

The committee has subpoenaed Mr Meadows and more than two dozen other people as part of its investigation.

His lawyer, George Terwilliger, issued a statement in response saying Mr Meadows “remains under the instructions of former president Trump to respect longstanding principles of executive privilege”.

“It now appears the courts will have to resolve this conflict,” Mr Terwilliger said.

