Charles’ former aide resigns from charity as Clarence House cuts ties

A former aide to the Prince of Wales has resigned as chief executive of one of Charles’ charities amid an alleged cash-for-honours scandal.

Michael Fawcett and his party planning company will also no longer be providing services to Clarence House, a spokesperson said.

Mr Fawcett, Charles’ former royal valet, had temporarily stepped down as chief executive of The Prince’s Foundation in September.

But a spokesperson for the charity told the PA news agency he has since resigned from his post.

A spokesperson from the foundation said: “Michael Fawcett has resigned from his post as CEO of The Prince’s Foundation.”

Mr Fawcett is accused of promising to help secure a knighthood and British citizenship for a Saudi billionaire donor.

The Mail on Sunday published a letter from 2017 in which Mr Fawcett reportedly wrote that he was willing to make an application to change businessman Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz’s honorary CBE to a KBE, and support his application for citizenship.

The letter, written on headed notepaper in Mr Fawcett’s then-capacity as chief executive of the Dumfries House Trust, said the applications would be made in response to “the most recent and anticipated support” of the trust.

The Prince of Wales with Michael Fawcett (right) (Andrew Milligan/PA)

In September, Clarence House said Charles had “no knowledge of the alleged offer of honours or British citizenship on the basis of donation to his charities” and insisted the royal was fully supportive of an investigation by The Prince’s Foundation.

On Thursday, a Clarence House spokesperson said it was ending arrangements with Mr Fawcett and his party planning company Premier Mode.

The spokesperson said: “Michael Fawcett and Premier Mode will not be providing services to us in the future. We have all agreed to end these arrangements”.

Mr Fawcett was appointed to the major role of chief executive of Charles’ The Prince’s Foundation in 2018 amid a reorganisation of the prince’s charities.