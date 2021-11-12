Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Charles’ former aide resigns from charity as Clarence House cuts ties

By Press Association
November 12 2021, 12.00am Updated: November 12 2021, 12.10am
Michael Fawcett, a former aide to the Prince of Wales has resigned as chief executive of The Prince’s Foundation (Chris Young/PA)
Michael Fawcett, a former aide to the Prince of Wales has resigned as chief executive of The Prince’s Foundation (Chris Young/PA)

A former aide to the Prince of Wales has resigned as chief executive of one of Charles’ charities amid an alleged cash-for-honours scandal.

Michael Fawcett and his party planning company will also no longer be providing services to Clarence House, a spokesperson said.

Mr Fawcett, Charles’ former royal valet, had temporarily stepped down as chief executive of The Prince’s Foundation in September.

But a spokesperson for the charity told the PA news agency he has since resigned from his post.

A spokesperson from the foundation said: “Michael Fawcett has resigned from his post as CEO of The Prince’s Foundation.”

Mr Fawcett is accused of promising to help secure a knighthood and British citizenship for a Saudi billionaire donor.

The Mail on Sunday published a letter from 2017 in which Mr Fawcett reportedly wrote that he was willing to make an application to change businessman Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz’s honorary CBE to a KBE, and support his application for citizenship.

The letter, written on headed notepaper in Mr Fawcett’s then-capacity as chief executive of the Dumfries House Trust, said the applications would be made in response to “the most recent and anticipated support” of the trust.

The Prince of Wales with Michael Fawcett (right) (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The Prince of Wales with Michael Fawcett (right) (Andrew Milligan/PA)

In September, Clarence House said Charles had “no knowledge of the alleged offer of honours or British citizenship on the basis of donation to his charities” and insisted the royal was fully supportive of an investigation by The Prince’s Foundation.

On Thursday, a Clarence House spokesperson said it was ending arrangements with Mr Fawcett and his party planning company Premier Mode.

The spokesperson said: “Michael Fawcett and Premier Mode will not be providing services to us in the future. We have all agreed to end these arrangements”.

Mr Fawcett was appointed to the major role of chief executive of Charles’ The Prince’s Foundation in 2018 amid a reorganisation of the prince’s charities.