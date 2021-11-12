Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Gary Trent Jr and Fred VanVleet inspire Toronto Raptors to victory

By Press Association
November 12 2021, 7.28am
Toronto Raptors’ Fred VanVleet, left, tries to get past Philadelphia 76ers’ Tyrese Maxey (Matt Slocum/AP)
Toronto Raptors’ Fred VanVleet, left, tries to get past Philadelphia 76ers’ Tyrese Maxey (Matt Slocum/AP)

Gary Trent Jr and Fred VanVleet drilled a pair of clutch threes to help the Toronto Raptors overcome the Philadelphia 76ers 115-109.

The Sixers were still without a number of key players due to Covid-19 protocols, but began the game strongly to take a five-point advantage into the break.

However, they were outscored by the Raptors 29-21 in the third and ultimately ran out of scoring options down the stretch, with Trent Jr and VanVleet’s late three pointers condemning Philadelphia to a third straight loss.

The pair combined for 52 of Toronto’s points, while Tyrese Maxey led the Sixers with 33.

The Miami Heat got off to a fast start but faded as they lost 112-109 to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The visitors stormed out of the gates with a 40-point first quarter before the Clippers clawed their way back into the contest.

Reggie Jackson’s 22 points off the bench proved pivotal in the win, while Miami were left to rue a woeful night from beyond-the-arc.

Elsewhere, the Indiana Pacers handed the Utah Jazz their first home defeat of the season with a 111-100 win.

More from The Courier