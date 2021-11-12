Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

SpaceX delivers four new crew members to International Space Station

By Press Association
November 12 2021, 9.00am
The SpaceX Dragon approaching the International Space Station (Nasa/AP)
The SpaceX Dragon approaching the International Space Station (Nasa/AP)

A SpaceX capsule carrying four astronauts has arrived at the International Space Station, their new home until spring.

It took 21 hours for the flight from Nasa’s Kennedy Space Centre to the outpost.

One German and three American astronauts said it was an emotional moment when they first spotted the space station 20 miles distant.

Space Station crew
The Expedition 66 crew poses for a photo after SpaceX Crew-3’s arrival (Nasa via AP)

Raja Chari, commander of the Dragon capsule, said it was “a pretty glorious sight”.

German astronaut Matthias Maurer described the station as “floating in space and shining like a diamond”, adding: “We’re all very thrilled, very excited.”

The Dragon’s entire flight was automated, with Mr Chari and pilot Tom Marshburn monitoring the capsule systems, ready to take control if necessary.

At one point, they reported what looked like a “gnarled knob” or possibly a small mechanical nut floating past their camera’s field of view, but SpaceX Mission Control said it posed no concern.

Space Station
The four new arrivals will be staying at the space station until spring (Nasa via AP)

The docking occurred 263 miles above the eastern Caribbean.

The station’s welcoming committee consisted of three astronauts instead of the originally planned seven. This is because SpaceX returned four of the station residents on Monday, after the new arrivals’ launch was repeatedly delayed.

“I can’t tell you how happy I am to see these smiling faces,” Nasa astronaut Mark Vande Hei said after embracing each of the newcomers.

“Every one of us, all seven of us, are friends, and we’re going to become even better friends as time goes on.”

SpaceX Crew Launch
The flight took 21 hours (Nasa via AP)

Mr Vande Hei and one of the two Russians on board are midway through a one-year mission that will not end until March.

While Mr Chari, Mr Marshburn, Mr Maurer and Nasa astronaut Kayla Barron were adapting to weightlessness – all but Mr Marshburn are space rookies – the previous crew was adjusting to life back on Earth.

“Gravity sucks, but getting used to it slowly,” Japanese astronaut Akihoki Hoshide tweeted.

The new crew will spend the next six months at the space station and, during that time, host two groups of visiting tourists.

Russia will launch the first group in December, and SpaceX the second in February.

