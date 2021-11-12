Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Killer told: You may have thought mum was worthless but to us she was everything

By Press Association
November 12 2021, 12.58pm
Stella Frew (Met Police/PA)
Stella Frew (Met Police/PA)

The daughters of a vulnerable woman run over by a white van driver have tearfully accused her killer of treating her as if she was “worthless”.

James Martin, 27, drove away with Stella Frew hanging on to the side of his van in Sutton, south London in July last year.

As he zigzagged through parked cars, the 38-year-old victim hit an Audi and fell under the van wheels, the Old Bailey was told.

Martin fled the scene and stopped to buy a drink before returning home.

Members of the public rushed over to help Ms Frew, who had suffered “extensive” injuries and died at the scene.

The court had been told the incident appeared to have been sparked by the defendant’s refusal to pay her money for sex.

Ms Frew, who had four children and four grandchildren, had also left her handbag in the van, which Martin later dumped on the road.

Prosecutor Jonathan Polnay said: “She was obviously very desperate to obtain money and she would not have been willing to leave with out it – and still less without her handbag.”

At an earlier hearing, Martin had pleaded guilty to causing Ms Frew’s death by dangerous driving and appeared in court on Friday for the start of his sentencing.

During the hearing, two of Ms Frew’s grown-up daughters wiped away tears as they spoke of their hurt and grief at the circumstances of her death.

Frankie Cottrell said: “Stella was a vulnerable young woman exploited by many due to her kindness, especially by men.”

She said her mother had been abused throughout her life, adding: “It pains us that Stella’s life has been ended by the actions of a male too.”

Ms Cottrell said her mother never got to move on from the traumas that had plagued her life.

She thanked the people who helped in her last moments, saying: “It pains us to think how frightened she must have been.”

Ms Cottrell said: “Learning the fact my mum’s bag was taken and later discarded on the road with all her belongings has hurt us all.

“Knowing it could have been returned or handed in and not dumped like it was worthless.”

She went on: “She was somebody, she had a family who love her dearly.

“Mr Martin may have thought my mum was worthless but to us she was everything.”

Georgie Cottrell described her mother as “the kindest, most warm-hearted woman”.

She said: “In her life she had always been abused and hurt by men and that is why this pains us all so much – that she had died due to one too.”

Addressing her killer in the dock, she said: “James Martin, you will never forget my mum’s name – one in a million, Stella Frew.”

Mr Polnay suggested that Martin’s offence was made worse because he had driven dangerously in order to avoid paying Ms Frew, his failure to stop after running her over, and the disposal of her handbag.

In mitigation, Jeremy Dean QC said Martin was a “decent man” who had killed Ms Frew in a “few fraught seconds” of an otherwise exemplary life.

Mr Dean insisted that Martin did not see the victim as worthless and her death had a “profound” impact on him.

Judge Richard Marks QC adjourned sentencing until Monday morning.

