‘Heartbroken’ family pay tribute to 10-year-old boy mauled to death by dog

The family of a 10-year-old who was killed by a dog in Caerphilly have said they are “absolutely heartbroken” by his death as they paid tribute to their “beautiful boy”.

Jack Lis was mauled to death at the home of a friend in Pentwyn, Penyrheol, on Monday.

Gwent Police said on Friday a 28-year-old woman from Caerphilly had been released on conditional bail after being arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control which resulted in Jack’s death.

They added two men – a 34-year-old from the Mountain Ash area and a 19-year-old from the Caerphilly area – had both been released after voluntarily speaking to police over being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control.

A statement from Jack’s family read: “We are absolutely heartbroken. Our lives will never be the same without Jack.

“This is not something any parent should ever have to be writing.

“We have so many words we want to say about our beautiful boy, but they do not seem enough.

“We love him more than words can describe. Our boy made us the proudest parents and family on the planet. He was the sweetest of boys.

“We will forever miss his quirky ways and his stories that he would spend so long telling us.

“He’s forever in our hearts. Sweet dreams Jack, our perfect boy.”

Police were called to the address in Pentwyn at around 3.55pm, following reports of a dog attack.

Officers attended, including specially-trained firearms officers, alongside paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

Jack and his friend were alone when the attack happened.

Jack’s friend sought the help of a neighbour who lived several doors down on the same street, but the man was unable to stop the dog.

Paramedics arrived at the scene just before 4pm but they were unable to save him.

The dog was shot by firearms officers who also attended the scene.

Chief Superintendent Mark Hobrough said: “The work to identify the breed of dog involved this attack continues.

“Once this is completed, we will be able to establish if the breed features on the list of illegal dogs to own in this country and any other criminal offences identified will be investigated fully by officers.

“I understand that there is a lot of interest about this in our communities.

“It is vital that people are considering the tone and language used in comments posted on social media about the identities of anyone involved in this matter as part of our enquiries.

“It is important that people think about how their social media comments or posts could impact the ongoing investigation, and Jack’s grieving family.”

He said his condolences and thoughts are with Jack’s family and friends, and anyone affected by the incident.