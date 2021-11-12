Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Staying positive: Sergio Aguero plays down retirement rumours after health scare

By Press Association
November 12 2021, 3.00pm
Manchester City record goalscorer Sergio Aguero has stated he remains positive after suffering a heart scare (Carl Recine/PA)
Manchester City record goalscorer Sergio Aguero has stated he remains positive after suffering a heart scare (Carl Recine/PA)

Sergio Aguero has attempted to allay fears he is considering retirement by stating he remains positive whilst receiving treatment for a heart condition.

The former Manchester City striker has been told by doctors to rest for three months after suffering chest pains during a game for new club Barcelona a fortnight ago.

The Spanish club said at the time the 33-year-old’s health and treatment would be monitored throughout that rest period “in order to determine his recovery process”.

Aguero maintains that is still the case despite the emergence of reports claiming the condition is more serious than initially thought and could force the Argentinian to call time on his glittering career.

The forward tweeted: “Given the rumours, I say of them that I am following the indications of the club’s doctors, doing tests and treatment and seeing my progress within 90 days. Always positive.”

Aguero, who left City at the end of last season, was making just his second start for Barca when the issue arose in a LaLiga match against Alaves at the Nou Camp on October 30.

Aguero was making just his second start for Barca when he experienced chest pains
Aguero was making just his second start for Barca when he experienced chest pains (Joan Monfort/AP/Press Association Images)

He fell ill on the field and was treated for several minutes before being taken to hospital.

His former manager at City, Pep Guardiola, was among a number of figures at the Premier League champions to pass on well wishes.

Guardiola said: “We wish him well from all the people here at Manchester City, from the chairman (down).

“We wish him a safe recovery. The time doesn’t matter. Health and life are much more important than anything else.”

Aguero won the Premier League five time with City
Aguero won the Premier League five times with City (Dave Thompson/PA)

Aguero scored a club record 260 goals for City during a golden decade in which he won 12 major trophies, including five Premier League titles.

His final season at the Etihad Stadium, however, was ravaged by injuries and illness (Covid-19) and he experienced further fitness problems after moving to Spain. He has so far made just five appearances for the Catalan giants, scoring one goal.

More from The Courier