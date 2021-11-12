Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Lewis Hamilton’s title hopes take another knock ahead of Brazilian Grand Prix

By Press Association
November 12 2021, 4.10pm Updated: November 12 2021, 4.46pm
Lewis Hamilton will serve a five-place grid penalty on Sunday (Marcelo Chello/AP)
Lewis Hamilton will serve a five-place grid penalty on Sunday (Marcelo Chello/AP)

Lewis Hamilton’s championship hopes have been dealt another significant blow after it was confirmed he will serve a grid penalty for the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Hamilton will be demoted five places for Sunday’s race at Interlagos after Mercedes changed his engine for the fifth time this season.

The British driver, who trails Max Verstappen by 19 points, will take the potentially title-damaging punishment following the conclusion of Saturday’s sprint race.

It means even if he wins the shortened race on Saturday, he will start Sunday’s main event no higher than sixth.

Qualifying for the sprint takes place at 4pm local time (7pm UK) on Friday.

Mercedes believe taking the punishment here will at least allow Hamilton to compete for points in the sprint race – the third and concluding event of the season.

The winner of Saturday’s race takes three points, the runner-up two points, and third place, one point. The result also determines the grid for the grand prix on Sunday.

Lewis Hamilton topped the order in the opening running in Brazil
Lewis Hamilton topped the order in the opening running in Brazil (Marcelo Chello/AP)

Hamilton’s latest setback comes just five days after title rival Verstappen drove to a comprehensive win in Mexico City to extend his championship lead.

The Mercedes driver enters the final four rounds having failed to win the championship when trailing with fewer than six races remaining.

But seven-times champion Hamilton, sporting a one-off helmet in tribute to his childhood hero – the Brazilian triple world champion Ayrton Senna – will be able to take some comfort from topping the time charts in the opening practice session of the weekend.

He finished 0.367 seconds clear of rival Verstappen, with Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez four tenths back in third. Valtteri Bottas took fourth in the other Mercedes.

Elsewhere, Pierre Gasly finished fifth for AlphaTauri with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc sixth and seventh respectively, but British driver Lando Norris was only 15th in his McLaren.

Despite the threat of bad weather, practice played out in dry conditions. However, rain is forecast to disrupt qualifying.