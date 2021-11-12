Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Elon Musk sells more Tesla shares, but stock drops in early trading

By Press Association
November 12 2021, 4.22pm Updated: November 12 2021, 5.24pm
Elon Musk (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Elon Musk (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Tesla chief Elon Musk has sold another chunk of his stock after pledging on Twitter to liquidate 10% of his holdings in the electric car maker.

He sold about 640,000 shares for roughly 687.3 million dollars (£512.7 million), according to two filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

So far this week, the chief executive has sold about 5.1 million shares worth about 5.69 billion dollars (£4.24 billion).

About 1.1 billion dollars (£820 million) of the proceeds will go towards paying tax obligations for stock options granted to Mr Musk in September.

The options are part of a compensation package he and Tesla agreed to in 2018 that provided the CEO with options if Tesla hit certain financial targets.

The company is now profitable and worth more than a trillion dollars.

Filings from Wednesday disclosed that Mr Musk exercised options to buy just over 2.1 million shares for 6.24 dollars each.

Wedbush Analyst Daniel Ives has calculated that he has more than 10 billion dollars in taxes coming due on stock options that vest next summer.

Mr Musk’s sales so far amount to just over 3% of his stake in Tesla. He still owns about 167.5 million shares, or just under 17% of the company, according to the SEC filings and data provider FactSet.

Last weekend, he said he would sell 10% of his holdings in the company, based on the results of a poll he conducted on Twitter.

The sale tweets prompted heavy selling in the stock on Monday and Tuesday. Shares have fallen for four out of five days this week, and they fell another 3.5% on Friday.

Mr Musk is Tesla’s largest shareholder and the wealthiest person in the world, according to Forbes, with a net worth of around 278.7 billion dollars (£207.9 billion).

Tesla is based in Palo Alto, California, although Mr Musk has announced it will move its headquarters to Texas.