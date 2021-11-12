Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Frank Lampard withdraws from running to be new Norwich manager

By Press Association
November 12 2021, 4.50pm
Frank Lampard, pictured, has been out of managerial work since being sacked by Chelsea in January 2020 (Andy Rain/PA)
Frank Lampard has withdrawn his interest in Norwich’s managerial vacancy.

The former Chelsea boss is no longer in the running to replace Daniel Farke at Carrow Road, the PA news agency understands.

The 43-year-old had held talks with Norwich chiefs earlier this week.

Lampard has been out of work since being sacked by Chelsea in January 2020.

Chelsea’s record goalscorer is understood to be keen to return to frontline coaching, but has been waiting for the right opportunity.

Daniel Farke File Photo
And now Norwich will have to turn their focus elsewhere in the search to replace Farke, who was dismissed last on November 6.

Farke had only just steered Norwich to their first Premier League win of the season, a 2-1 victory at Brentford, when he was unseated by the Canaries’ board.

Norwich sit bottom of the table with just five points from 11 games, with Southampton up next on November 20.

Lampard secured Champions League football through a fourth-place league finish and took Chelsea to the FA Cup final, in his one full season at the Stamford Bridge helm.

The 106-cap midfielder was sacked after Chelsea slipped to ninth in the table the following campaign however, after the club had spent more than £200millon on a squad overhaul.

Former Aston Villa manager Dean Smith is understood to be among the remaining candidates for the Norwich job.

