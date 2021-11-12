Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Email reveals Queen helped Meghan choose tiara

By Press Association
November 12 2021, 5.58pm
Prince Harry and Meghan (PA)
Prince Harry and Meghan (PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s former communications secretary briefed the authors of Finding Freedom about the duchess’ account of choosing her wedding tiara.

Meghan provided her then-press chief Jason Knauf with a list of “background reminders” about her life story for the writers – including how the Queen helped her choose the jewellery, according to court documents released this week.

A widely reported story claimed Harry had shouted “What Meghan wants, Meghan gets” at the Queen’s personal dresser and aide Angela Kelly in a row over the tiara, with the monarch later reprimanding her grandson.

But an email released this week, as part of a Court of Appeal hearing, reveals the duchess wanted to counter this version of events, when Mr Knauf spoke to Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, authors of Finding Freedom, a book about the Sussexes.

Royal wedding
Harry and Meghan on their wedding day (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Meghan, 40, sued Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), the publisher of The Mail On Sunday and MailOnline, over five articles that reproduced parts of a “personal and private” letter to Thomas Markle, 77.

ANL has brought an appeal against a High Court judge’s decision to grant the duchess summary judgment – meaning she won her case without a trial.

In an email, released by the court, the duchess sent to Mr Knauf on December 10, 2018, she wrote about herself in the third person when she discussed choosing a tiara.

She wrote: “The Queen, Harry and Meghan were all present – she tried on five tiaras and the Queen asked her which she preferred.

“Meghan asked the Queen her preference. The Queen said they all suited her and Meghan chose the diamond one, which the Queen agreed was perfect.

“Shame to see such a beautiful sweet moment skewed in media. There was no conversation about any other tiara as a preference. Meghan loved the one she wore and it remains a very special memory.”

