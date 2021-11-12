Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Veteran Brazil full-back Dani Alves rejoins Barcelona

By Press Association
November 12 2021, 8.54pm
Dani Alves has agreed a deal to return to Barcelona (Nigel French/PA)
Dani Alves has agreed a deal to return to Barcelona (Nigel French/PA)

Barcelona have re-signed veteran full-back Dani Alves on a deal until the end of the season.

The 38-year-old Brazil right-back won 23 trophies in a glittering Barcelona spell between 2008 and 2016, but has since represented Juventus, Paris St Germain and Sao Paulo.

The 119-cap international has now agreed to return to Barcelona however, in a shock move back to LaLiga.

“Barcelona and Dani Alves have reached an agreement in principle for the player to join the football first team for the remainder of the current season,” read a Barcelona statement.

“The Brazilian will be joining training from next week but will not be able to play until January.”

Alves racked up 391 appearances in his first stint at Barcelona, but will return to a club in a vastly different position from the one he left five years ago.

Xavi has replaced Ronald Koeman at the Nou Camp helm, charged with revitalising a side languishing down in ninth place in LaLiga.

More from The Courier