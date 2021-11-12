Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Roy Keane lashes out at ’embarrassing’ Harry Maguire celebration

By Press Association
November 12 2021, 9.22pm
Harry Maguire found himself in hot water for this celebration of his goal against Albania (John Walton/PA)
Harry Maguire found himself in hot water for this celebration of his goal against Albania (John Walton/PA)

Roy Keane lashed out at Harry Maguire’s “embarrassing” goal celebration after he opened the scoring for England against Albania at Wembley.

Maguire slid on his knees and cupped his hands behind his ears in a combative celebration to his goal in Friday night’s World Cup qualifier, leaving the television pundits to produce a withering assessment.

Maguire’s celebration was interpreted as hitting out at his critics from Manchester United’s poor form, that has put Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s job on the line with the Red Devils slipping to sixth in the Premier League table.

And that left an infuriated ex-United star Keane to pull no punches in his half-time analysis.

“I think he puts his hands to his ears like he’s shut the critics up but I think that’s embarrassing,” Keane told ITV.

“He’s been a disgrace the last few months for Manchester United. If he thinks he scores he’s going to shut his critics up…embarrassing.”

Maguire’s antics left the clutch of ex-England stars analysing the encounter at best underwhelmed.

“You don’t need to do it,” Ian Wright told ITV.

Ian Wright
Ian Wright also criticised Harry Maguire (John Walton/PA)

“It’s something I probably would have done but you look at it now and think you don’t need that because you’ve got a lot of football to play.

“Don’t give them the opportunity to say you’ve got to him, just play your game Harry.”

Jermain Defoe insisted Maguire’s attitude could leave supporters with a dim view of his approach.

“You don’t need to do it, you’ve scored the goal, it’s a good goal,” Defoe told ITV.

“What it does is put a sour taste in people’s mouths. I don’t like that.

“It gives people the opportunity to wait for that bad performance again, to have a go at him.”

