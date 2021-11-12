Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
London launches Christmas celebrations with world’s biggest light switch-on

By Press Association
November 12 2021, 10.07pm Updated: November 12 2021, 10.23pm
London’s West End is hoping for a bright Christmas (David Parry/PA)
London has kicked off its Christmas festivities with the world’s largest light switch-on.

The capital’s most well-known hotspots including Mayfair, Piccadilly Circus and Leicester Square have been decked with over one million LED lights ahead of Christmas.

Shoppers buying their loved ones gifts from Oxford Street and Regent Street are also able to see the lights from Friday.

A total of 20 streets across the city’s West End all had their lights switched on at the same time by the Lord Mayor of Westminster to mark the beginning of the festive season.

Christmas lights – London
Christmas lights were switched on in London (David Parry/PA)

Photos and videos taken of the switch-on were shared on social media.

One person tweeted: “London’s West End Christmas lights are officially on! A fantastic evening in the West End tonight for the world’s biggest ever Christmas lights switch-on.”

Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, said: “London is the greatest city in the world and I’m thrilled that this year the West End is hosting the largest Christmas lights switch-on ever seen.

“From our world-class shops, attractions, arts, and culture to our incredible bars and restaurants – all of which will be sparkling under more than a million lights – there is so much to see and do this festive season.

“With just six weeks to go until Christmas, I’m urging Londoners and visitors to enjoy the best our capital has to offer, see the amazing lights and support our hospitality to continue to bounce back.”

Ros Morgan, a spokesperson for London’s West End, said: “Tonight marked a landmark moment for London’s West End as 20 iconic streets came together to mark the start of Christmas.

“Having lost out on Christmas last year, 2021 has to be about getting the chance to really cherish that joy that you get in the lead-up to Christmas and where better to do this than the West End?”