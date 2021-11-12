Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man killed and woman in 80s in critical condition after stabbing

By Press Association
November 12 2021, 10.32pm Updated: November 12 2021, 11.44pm
Police at the scene in Albany Parade in Brentford (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
A man has been killed and a pensioner is in a critical condition in hospital after they were stabbed in a street in west London.

The Metropolitan Police said the man, believed to be in his 20s, and the woman, in her 80s, were stabbed at around 8pm on Friday in Albany Parade in Brentford.

The force says the woman was taken to hospital where she remains in a critical condition.

Brentford stabbings
A man has died and a pensioner is in a critical condition in hospital after they were stabbed in the street (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

A spokesman said the man was pronounced dead at the scene and inquiries are ongoing to establish his identity, and as such his family has not yet been informed.

The spokesman added: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances. At this stage, there is nothing to suggest that the incident is linked to terrorism.

“There has been no arrest.”

Anyone with any information has been asked to call 101 quoting the reference number 6423/12nov.