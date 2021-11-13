Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rugby referee stars in film championing Covid-19 vaccine

By Press Association
November 13 2021, 12.04am
Rugby referee Wayne Barnes stars in a film being played to 80,000 sports fans before an England game, championing the Covid-19 vaccine as part of a Government campaign (PA)
Rugby referee “legend” Wayne Barnes has starred in a film championing the Covid-19 vaccination, which will be played to 80,000 fans ahead of an England game.

The new film will be premiered at Twickenham Stadium before the men’s England v Australia game on Saturday – one of the most anticipated matches of the Autumn Nations Series.

The English international rugby union referee plays a starring role in the film to remind sports fans to get the vaccine and to let fresh air in when socialising indoors, following the launch of the Government campaign “stop Covid-19 hanging around”.

The movie depicts rugby fans socialising at a pub as pundits give “real-time” commentary on their actions – specifically those that could spread Covid-19 indoors.

Refereeing the fans, Barnes’ whistle stops “play” as a supporter is pulled up for his “infraction” of attempting to close the window in the pub, before forgetting to wear a mask in the taxi on his way home.

The film informs viewers that opening a window when socialising indoors will help reduce the chances of catching Covid-19, reminding them of the importance of vaccination, testing regularly using lateral flow tests, and wearing a face covering in enclosed spaces.

Rugby referee and barrister Barnes said: “Covid-19 had a big impact on rugby, both at a community and elite level and I know everyone really did miss coming together to watch and play.

“We have all had to adapt but it’s been great to see sports fans being able to socialise and watch games across the country together. We had the first capacity crowd back at Twickenham for 609 days to see England play Tonga last weekend and are expecting the same again for England v Australia on Saturday.

“This couldn’t have been done without the collective effort of everyone remembering the Covid-19 safety measures. As people continue to come together during the Autumn Nations Series, I’d remind fans to be as safe as they can possibly be and follow the guidance.”

The film follows the launch of a Government campaign which is also urging those eligible to get their booster jab to top up their protection ahead of winter.

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said: “It is fantastic to have rugby fans coming together to enjoy the Autumn series – whether that’s at Twickenham, the pub or watching at home.

“Having rugby referee legend Wayne Barnes championing the vital importance of getting your vaccine and the simple safety measures to reduce the spread of Covid-19 delivers a crucial message ahead of the winter months.

“I urge everyone who is eligible to get their booster vaccine as soon as possible to maintain the protection the vaccines give us all as we spend more time indoors with our loved ones this winter.”

