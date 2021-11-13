What the papers say – November 13

The papers are led by public anger over the Government’s handling of the Owen Paterson affair.
The Daily Mail reports Labour has taken a six-point lead over the Conservative party in a poll conducted in the wake of the Tory sleaze scandal.
It comes as The Guardian says a luxury villa where Prime Minister Boris Johnson stayed on holiday has been linked to property businesses which are under investigation for tax evasion.
Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror and Daily Express lead with revelations the Duchess of Sussex texted a former aide that Harry faced criticism from the royal family over her strained relationship with her estranged father.
And the Daily Star says Meghan’s father Thomas Markle thinks Harry was “dropped on his head as a baby”.
In other news, France has been instructed to “stop the surge” of migrant Channel crossings to the UK after nearly 1,200 people made the journey in a single day, according to The Times.
The Daily Telegraph reports students will have to pay off their loans faster under Government plans to raise around an extra £2.5 billion a year.
The Independent says Britain has sent troops to the border between Poland and Belarus to aid in the “migrant crisis” in the area.
The FT Weekend reports former Barclays boss Jes Staley “exchanged 1,200 emails with Jeffrey Epstein”.
The i weekend reveals when the Government predicts the pandemic will end.
And The Sun says footballer Jack Grealish has been going on “secret dates” with actress Emily Atack.