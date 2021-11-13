Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Man charged with murder after woman found dead

By Press Association
November 13 2021, 8.48am
Sarah Ashwell was found dead at her home in Somerset last Sunday (family handout/PA)
Sarah Ashwell was found dead at her home in Somerset last Sunday (family handout/PA)

A man has been charged with murder after the death of a woman.

The body of 47-year-old Sarah Ashwell was found at her home in South Street, Wells, Somerset, on the afternoon of Sunday November 7.

Antanas Jankauskas, 38, of Wookey, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Taunton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, Avon and Somerset Police said.

The Major Crime Investigation Team launched a murder investigation and ​four men were arrested on suspicion of murder, including Jankauskas.

The other three arrested men have now been released under investigation, although one of them has been recalled to prison over other matters.

Officers also arrested a fifth man on suspicion of assisting an offender and he has been released under investigation.

Detective Superintendent Gary Haskins said: “This is a large-scale investigation involving over 100 officers and staff from across our service.

“The picture we have built up is of a mother, daughter and friend who was well-known and well-loved and whose loss is deeply felt. Our thoughts are with her loved ones.

“We’re grateful for the support of the community in coming forward with information, but it’s important to say that our work to get justice for Sarah and answers for her family is far from over.

“I’d ask people to continue to support our investigation in any way they can.

“We would however ask the public not to speculate on this case on social media as this could risk prejudicing the legal process now under way.”

Ms Ashwell’s family said they are “absolutely devastated” and “utterly heartbroken” by her death.

In a statement, they said: “Sarah had so much of her life still to live. It is unbearable for us to think that this has been taken away from her and that she has been taken away from us.

“We are incredibly touched by the many kind and loving tributes that have been posted on social media by friends and loved ones in the last few days.

“It is a comfort for us to be reminded how well loved she was and that so many people had such affection for her.”

More from The Courier