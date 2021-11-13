Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kevin De Bruyne believes biennial World Cup is ‘not a bad idea’

By Press Association
November 13 2021, 9.51am
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne says the proposal to have a World Cup every two years has merit (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne says the proposal to have a World Cup every two years has merit (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has thrown his weight behind Arsene Wenger’s proposal to hold the World Cup every two years, claiming it is “not a bad idea”.

The former Arsenal manager, who is now the chief of global football development at FIFA, is leading a consultation on a new international men’s calendar from 2024.

It includes controversial proposals for a major tournament every June and cutting the gap between World Cups from four years to two.

UEFA has repeatedly expressed its opposition to the proposals, with the confederation’s president Aleksander Ceferin even saying European countries could boycott biennial World Cups.

Arsene Wenger File Photo
Arsene Wenger is behind the proposal to hold the World Cup every two years (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Premier League came out against the plan on Thursday and there is also opposition from European Leagues and the European Club Association but De Bruyne says it has some merit, as long as players are given a rest at the end of each season.

“At the start of the season, I had a meeting with FIFA and Arsene Wenger to explain to us what they wanted to do,” De Bruyne, who is set to play for Belgium against Estonia in a World Cup qualifier on Saturday, told news agency Belga.

“To do something like that, federations of all countries, UEFA and FIFA have to coordinate. Everyone has to work together.

“I insisted on a second point: I told them that they had to keep a real period of rest for us, the players, at the end of the season.

Gianni Infantino file photo
FFIFA president Gianni Infantino is hoping to find a consensus in the World Cup debate (Nick Potts/PA)

“The idea isn’t bad in itself, as long as everyone works together.”

YouGov research commissioned by FIFA and conducted in July found the most popular choice in each age group surveyed was to retain the status quo of World Cups every four years, but that it had the lowest level of support in the 18 to 24 group – 37 per cent compared to 58 per cent in the over-55s.

FIFA Congress voted in favour of conducting a feasibility study to look at biennial men’s and women’s World Cups in May after a proposal from the Saudi Arabian federation.

An online summit is due to take place on December 20 and the world governing body’s president, Gianni Infantino, says he hopes a consensus position can be presented to the associations at that meeting.

