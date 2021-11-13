Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man arrested after fatal stabbing

By Press Association
November 13 2021, 10.28am Updated: November 13 2021, 11.16am
A man has been arrested after two people were stabbed in Brentford (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
A man has been arrested after a fatal stabbing in west London, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers were called to Albany Parade, Brentford, at around 7.50pm on Friday and found a man, believed to be aged 20, dead at the scene.

An 82-year-old woman was also found with stab wounds and was taken to hospital. Her condition is described as serious but not life-threatening.

The force said a man aged in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder on Saturday morning and he remains in custody at a London police station.

Police said there is no evidence linking the stabbings to terrorism and no-one else is being sought over the incident.

Inquiries are ongoing to establish if anyone involved was known to each other.

Brentford stabbings scene
Police at the scene of the incident in Albany Parade, Brentford (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The grandson of the 82-year-old left flowers at the scene on Saturday morning.

He walked up to the police cordon and put down a bouquet, then left the scene. He refused to speak to reporters.

Officers believe they know the identity of the man killed and are providing support to his family, the Met said.

An urgent investigation is being led by homicide detectives from Specialist Crime.

Detective Chief Inspector Brain Howie said: “A number of cordons remain in place in and around Albany Parade, Albany Road and the surrounding area. Any local people who have information or concerns should speak with officers working at these location.

“I would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or had any interaction with the suspect near the scene but has yet to speak with police. Also, anyone who may have footage, whether from doorbells, dashcams or mobile devices, is also urged to check that material and make contact with police should there by anything relevant to our investigation.”

Anyone with any information has been asked to call 101, quoting the reference number 6423 of November 12.