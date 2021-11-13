Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Backroom staff follow new Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard from Rangers

By Press Association
November 13 2021, 1.04pm
Gary McAllister (right) has joined Steven Gerrard in trading Rangers for Aston Villa (Ian Rutherford/PA)
Gary McAllister (right) has joined Steven Gerrard in trading Rangers for Aston Villa (Ian Rutherford/PA)

Steven Gerrard’s backroom staff have followed the former England midfielder in switching from Rangers to Aston Villa.

Gerrard was appointed Villa manager on Thursday, with the ex-Liverpool star leaving the Scottish champions after three years in Glasgow.

The 41-year-old has replaced Dean Smith at the Villa Park helm, with the Birmingham club having suffered five-straight Premier League defeats.

Former Scotland midfielder Gary McAllister and Michael Beale will now assume the roles of assistant head coach at Villa Park.

Tom Culshaw, Scott Mason and Jordan Milsom have also made the move to the English top flight.

“Aston Villa are pleased to welcome Gary McAllister (assistant head coach), Michael Beale (assistant head coach), Tom Culshaw (technical coach), Scott Mason (lead analyst) and Jordan Milsom (head of fitness and conditioning) to the club as part of Steven Gerrard’s backroom staff,” read a Villa statement.

“Austin MacPhee, Aaron Danks and Neil Cutler will also remain at the club.”

