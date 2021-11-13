Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Harry and Meghan sing one of Archie’s favourite songs with young Afghan refugees

By Press Association
November 13 2021, 1.05pm
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sang songs with Afghan refugee children housed on a US military base (SSgt Jake Carter/Task Force Liberty/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed one of their son Archie’s favourite songs as they visited Afghan refugees being housed at a US military base.

Harry and Meghan met the refugees during a trip to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey on Thursday, according to a spokesperson for their foundation Archewell.

More than 10,000 Afghans evacuated when their country fell to the Taliban are being accommodated temporarily at a compound in the base as part of Task Force Liberty.

Meghan
Meghan holds up a marker pen as the school children shout out the English words for the colours (SSgt Jake Carter/Task Force Liberty/PA)

Harry and Meghan visited a classroom full of children learning English, and spoke to several pupils who practiced phrases such as “nice to meet you”.

Meghan was pictured holding up a red pen, as the children shouted out the English words for colours they were learning that day.

The couple were also pictured pointing at their heads as they led the class in singing Head, Shoulders, Knees And Toes.

They were told the song is one of the children’s favourites, and the couple said it is also a favourite of two-year-old Archie.

Harry and Meghan
Harry and Meghan speak with Afghan women who have recently arrived in the US (SSgt Jake Carter/Task Force Liberty/PA)

Harry and Meghan asked teachers about words in Dari, a language spoken in Afghanistan, and thanked everyone they spoke to by using the Dari term “tashakur”.

They thanked the teachers in particular for their efforts, and reminded them to take care of their own mental health as well.

The couple also spoke with women who had recently arrived.

The Afghan refugees are referred to as “guests” on the base, where they are housed in a compound called Liberty Village.

Task Force Liberty was launched in August, when the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan as US troops completed their withdrawal from the country, to support Afghan evacuees arriving in the US.

Harry
Harry sitting in a classroom full of Afghan children learning English (SSgt Jake Carter/Task Force Liberty/PA)

The refugees are being provided with transportation, medical services and temporary housing until they transition to their new home.

During their visit to Joint Base McGuire’s-Dix-Lakehurst, which is the US Department of Defence’s only tri-service base, the duke and duchess joined members of the Armed Forces to mark Remembrance Day in the UK and Veterans Day in the US.

More than 46,000 personnel and their families live on the base.

The duke and duchess also hosted a lunch with service members from all six branches of the military.

