Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Community hails ‘Brentford legend’ after pensioner injured in fatal stab attack

By Press Association
November 13 2021, 1.54pm
Floral tributes left at the scene of the incident in Brentford, west London (PA)
Floral tributes left at the scene of the incident in Brentford, west London (PA)

A community has rallied around a woman in her 80s after she was stabbed in an attack in which a man was killed.

Metropolitan Police officers were called to Albany Parade in Brentford, west London, at around 7.50pm on Friday and found a man, believed to be aged 20, dead at the scene.

The elderly woman, named locally as Betty Walsh, was found with stab wounds and taken to hospital.

Her condition is described as serious but not life-threatening.

Gerhard Peleschka, the manager of local pub The Griffin, described her as a “Brentford legend”.

Brentford stabbings scene
Police at the scene of the incident in Albany Parade, Brentford (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

He said: “Betty used to work here on match days during the busiest times.

“She was here until 1978, she was the best barmaid you’d ever meet.

“She knew everyone, everyone loved her. People knew her for years and years, she’s a Brentford legend.

“What happened yesterday is just so tragic, because she is so well-known.”

He said Ms Walsh, originally from Ireland, is a mother of seven.

She is “fit as a fiddle”, he said, adding: “It just blows your mind what happened to her.”

Brentford stabbings scene
Forensic officers have been examining the scene of the stabbings (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

He added the incident was unusual in a close-knit community where “everyone knows everyone”, and described it as “an absolutely safe area”.

Earlier, Ms Walsh’s grandson left a bouquet of flowers at the scene.

One of her sons, who did not give his name, arrived shortly afterwards. He declined to speak to reporters, except to say: “This is England. This is society.”

The Met said a man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder on Saturday morning and he remains in custody at a London police station.

Police said there is no evidence linking the stabbings to terrorism and no-one else is being sought over the incident.

Inquiries are ongoing to establish if anyone involved was known to each other.

More from The Courier