Home News UK & World

Aaron Finch relishing another of Australia’s ‘great battles’ against New Zealand

By Press Association
November 13 2021, 2.56pm
Australia captain Aaron Finch is not underestimating New Zealand (Dan Mullan/PA)
Australia captain Aaron Finch is not underestimating New Zealand (Dan Mullan/PA)

Australia captain Aaron Finch is relishing another one his side’s “great battles” against New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday as both nations attempt to lift the T20 World Cup for the first time.

While both sides are accustomed to making the knockout stages of global events, few expected the final to be played between Antipodean rivals Australia and New Zealand, sixth and fourth respectively in the format’s world rankings.

This is a rematch of the 2015 50-over World Cup final, which Australia won at a canter, although New Zealand had the upper hand when they met in five T20s earlier this year, with the Black Caps prevailing 3-2 in the series.

“The loss of Devon is a big one,” Williamson said. “It’s a disappointing and freak thing to happen. He still wants to give as much as he can to the team. He’s certainly right behind Tim and Tim is excited at getting involved.

“For us, it’s keeping our focus on the task. We know how strong the Australian side is and we are looking forward to that opportunity.”

Even though this is the third World Cup final New Zealand have reached in the last six years, the perception exists that they are still underdogs, but Williamson is not concerning himself with any labels.

“It doesn’t have a lot to do with us, really,” he said. “We focus on our cricket. The different tags and what not, that’s not really something that we control.”

