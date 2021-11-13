Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
SpaceX launches 53 Starlink satellites into orbit

By Press Association
November 13 2021, 4.12pm
This still image provided by SpaceX shows a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifting off from Cape Canaveral, Fla., Space Force Station on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. SpaceX expanded its constellation of low Earth orbit satellites with the launch of 53 Starlink satellites from Florida.(SpaceX via AP)
SpaceX has expanded its constellation of low Earth orbit satellites with the launch of 53 Starlink satellites from Florida.

A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 7.19am EST (12.19pm GMT) and deployed the satellites about 16 minutes after launch.

The rocket’s reusable first stage, which has been utilised in multiple launches, including the first crewed test flight of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft, successfully returned and landed on the “Just
Read the Instructions” droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifting off from Cape Canaveral (SpaceX/AP)

Starlink is a satellite-based global internet system that SpaceX has been building for years to bring internet access to under-served areas of the world.

Earlier this week, SpaceX launched four astronauts to the International Space Station, including the 600th person to reach space in 60 years.

It took 21 hours for the flight from Nasa’s Kennedy Space Centre to reach the outpost.

SpaceX expanded its constellation of low Earth orbit satellites (SpaceX/AP)

The astronauts became emotional when they first spotted the space station from 20 miles out, calling it “a pretty glorious sight”.

Three astronauts welcomed the crew instead of the preferred seven.

That is because SpaceX brought four of them back on Monday, after the launch of their replacements was repeatedly delayed.

SpaceX has had a busy week, having already delivered four new astronauts to the International Space Station (SpaceX via AP)

The new crew will spend the next six months at the space station and, during that time, host two groups of visiting tourists.

Russia will launch the first group in December and SpaceX the second in February.

